DIA urges passengers to follow safety guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) — The CDC is warning us all to stay put for the holiday, but people are still traveling. TSA data shows more than 3 million people were screened at airports this weekend. Denver International Airport (DIA) said it saw more than 100,000 passengers this past weekend.

DIA officials said they are not calling on passengers to come back and travel right now. But if people are making the trip, they are following safety measures to keep people safe.

“It all of a sudden occurred to me sitting in the airport last night that if I hadn’t had COVID, I would have been incredibly uncomfortable,” said passenger Elisabeth.

Social distancing guidance, sanitation stations and masks mandates are in effect, but some passengers like Elisabeth, said they still felt a little uneasy flying as some people refuse to listen.

“People have them down around their nose, people have them here around their neck, they’re all just sitting around here and it was full. The flight was full, the only empty seat on the entire flight happened to be the one between a man and the girl next to me,” said Elisabeth.

While DIA has the safety measures in place, they said they need passengers to do what they can to keep each other and staff members illness free.

“Make sure that you are wearing your mask, that you’re keeping your distance. When an employee sees somebody that needs to be reminded of that, they will make that reminder. They will make sure that people are complying. Just like being at the grocery stores or any other public space right now, really requires that we are all doing our part,” said DIA spokeswoman Emily Williams.

Elisabeth said her recent trip left her feeling discouraged about the future of the pandemic. “I think this is going to be worse than anything we had last March. Even just the behavior last night, people’s behavior. People’s just complete annoyance with the masks and they’re packed in. I’m just okay folks, this is the one thing they said we can do. Can we just do this one thing since our hospitals are full and states are running out of beds?”

DIA expects next Sunday to be the busiest day this travel period. They advise you to make sure you are prepared if you have to fly that day.