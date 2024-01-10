DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver International Airport shared pictures of its newly completed west security checkpoint and said it plans to begin testing.

“You can look, but please don’t touch!” The airport’s social media page said, along with the images.

The new checkpoint will be located on the sixth floor. This is different from the three existing checkpoints, which are all located on the fifth floor.

Just like the north, south and bridge security checkpoints on the fifth floor, escalators will take passengers down to the train terminal.

The planned opening date for the checkpoint is February. The checkpoint will include 17 new lanes and will be able to process nearly two times as many passengers an hour as the current checkpoints.

The checkpoint will also include a separate entrance for people with TSA PreCheck, as well as dedicated lanes.

(Credit: Denver International Airport)

(Credit: Denver International Airport)

It is one of two that are planned to open up on the sixth floor, with the second on the northeastern side of the level.

A release by the airport at the end of 2023 said construction was progressing on the east security checkpoint, and that it would open by the end of 2025.

The space previously housed airline ticket counters.