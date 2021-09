Glowing tents of DIA at sunrise. Denver International Airport well known for peaked roof. Design of roof is reflecting snow-capped mountains.

DENVER (KDVR) – A moment of silence, a flag presentation and a bagpiper will honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at Denver International Airport.

The procession begins on Level 6 near the South Security Checkpoint on Saturday morning. The TSA security checkpoints will stage the ceremony for passengers and airport employees at 6:46 a.m.

The TSA Color Guard will present the flag and the bagpiper will be playing in the terminal.