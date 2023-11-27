Editor’s Note: The initial numbers given to FOX31, and published in an earlier version of this story, were incorrect. They included an estimated number for all passengers traveling through the airport, not just those who passed through security. This story was updated after the corrected numbers were released.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport was anticipating a busy holiday season and numbers from Thanksgiving week showed an increase over last year.

For Nov. 20-26, more than 461,000 passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at DIA — 28,000 more than were screened in 2022. That is an increase of 6.6% over last year.

81,238 passengers were screened on Sunday, making it the busiest day of the holiday weekend.

TSA announced that Sunday set an agency-wide record for the busiest air travel day ever with more than 2.9 million people screened at airports across the United States.

The Transportation Security Administration said this holiday season was expected to be their busiest ever. Within the year, TSA has recorded seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA history.

DIA shared what TSA expected and the actual number of passengers that traveled through TSA checkpoints.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Forecast: 86,069

Actual: 76,359

Thursday, Nov. 23

Forecast: 36,924

Actual: 36,645

Friday, Nov. 24

Forecast: 55,801

Actual: 52,328

Saturday, Nov. 25

Forecast: 74,772

Actual: 70,924

Sunday, Nov. 26

Forecast: 86,111

Actual: 81,328