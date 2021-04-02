DIA sees hopeful trend in travel numbers as CDC offers new guidance for vaccinated people

DENVER (KDVR) — New guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel around the country without having to test or quarantine when they return.

This latest update comes as traffic numbers trend upwards at the Denver International airport.

Bags and lines were moving along DIA Friday as travelers shared their excitement about touching down in Colorado for the first time in a while.

“This is the first time since the pandemic,” Vera Williams said. “It was quite normal.”

Last month, DIA saw 40,000 to 50,000 people coming through the security check point daily — a huge difference compared to last April.

“We sort of bottomed out last year on April 15 when fewer than 5,000 people went through our check point, traffic dropped over 96% during that period,” DIA Spokesperson Emily Williams said.

Williams said a couple of months after that big drop, there’s been a steady increase in travel patterns.

“We’ve seen our busiest days throughout the pandemic have been in March,” Williams said. “We saw some busy days around the holidays as well and we expect that to continue.”

Ryczard Pawlak could not wait to hop on a plane from New York to Colorado on Friday. This is the first time he’s meeting his two grandchildren who live in the state.

“I got two shots of the Moderna vaccine and after two weeks I am here,” Pawlak said. “I am excited, this is the first time I saw them only on my iPhone before.”

DIA hopes to welcome more families this summer who feel safe traveling again.

“We’re ready when you are ready but we are certainly looking forward to a busier safer summer,” Williams said.

The airport has new features to help increase social distancing and safety at the airport:

VeriFLY: Health-conscious travelers looking for more reliability and confidence in their journey through the airport should consider using VeriFLY. By downloading the free VeriFLY app, passengers can make a reservation to access a dedicated TSA screening lane and a limited-capacity train car.

Eats Delivered: Powered by AtYourGate, Eats Delivered delivers fresh and delicious food or travel supplies to passengers at their gate or other locations throughout the airport, without waiting in line. The service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and orders are delivered in approximately 30 minutes or less. Users can choose from participating shops and restaurants for meals or travel conveniences.