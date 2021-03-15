DIA runways remain closed, hundreds of flights cancelled

DENVER (KDVR) — Runways at Denver International Airport remained closed Monday morning following a blizzard that dropped more than two feet of snow Saturday and Sunday.

DIA said runways would remained closed until at least 2 p.m. No flights will arrive or depart before that time while crews work to clear the airfield from ice and snow.

If you are scheduled to fly into or out of DIA, check your flight status with the airline you are flying.

More than 800 flights were cancelled as of 9 a.m. Monday morning following the official measurement of 27.1 inches at the airport.

