DIA prepares for strong winds, heavy snow

DENVER (KDVR) — As many businesses prepare for the strong winter storm this weekend, Denver International Airport (DIA) is also bracing for strong winds and heavy snow to impact its customers.

DIA is no stranger to snow storms and is already prepping ahead of the storm that is predicted to hit late Friday night.

The airport has over 320 pieces of snow-removal equipment and 500 trained snow-removal personnel to handle the storm. Nine of those pieces of equipment include melters that can melt 600 tons of snow per hour.

The average time it takes for crews and equipment to clear a runway is under 15 minutes.

Although DIA is prepared for the storm, they suggest passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport and to also allow for extra travel time when leaving for the airport. They also caution drivers to slow down and to make way for plows that are clearing the roads.