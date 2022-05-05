DENVER (KDVR) — The largest expansion at Denver International Airport since the Westin Hotel in 2015 is now complete, as Mayor Hancock and airport officials celebrate more than a dozen new gates on Concourse C.

Sixteen new gates are leased by Southwest Airlines, and the expansion represents 530,000 square feet. Southwest will start operating out of the new gates in early June. The space features a new outdoor patio, pet relief areas, extra seating and eight additional spaces for shopping and dining.

The expansion comes as Southwest is building a larger footprint at the airport, with a brand new hangar, bringing additional aviation jobs to the Denver metro.

Mayor Hanock and DEN CEO Phil Washington cut the ribbon for the new expansion Thursday.

