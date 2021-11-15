DIA making changes to parking lots for holiday season

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport is making changes to its parking plan due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers and the anticipated holiday travel season.

The East Economy lot is now closed. That lot will be converted to employee parking.

The Pikes Peak lot will open on Friday the 19th and remain opened 24/7 through the holiday season. This will allow shuttle drivers who worked the East Economy lot to serve passengers using the Pikes Peak Lot.

When Pikes Peak fills up, the Mt. Elbert lot will open. That lot has capacity for up to 12,000 vehicles.

Parking at Pikes Peak will be $8 per day, about half of the charge for the economy lot. Flyers returning to DIA will be able to get shuttles to Pikes Peak on level Five of DIA.

The change is temporary and will go through January 6.