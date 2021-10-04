DIA is going green, two new solar projects begin

Standing near the terminal and parking, fields of solar panels provide electricity for Denver International Airport, Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport will begin two new solar projects to expand their renewable energy use at the airport.

DIA will build the two solar arrays near 114th Ave. and Trussville St. on airport property. Each solar array will generate around 36 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year. That’s equivalent to the electricity use of 6,000 Denver residents.

The goal is to make DIA one of the greenest airports in the world.

“After the two new systems are energized, the airport will have solar panels spread across over 140 acres of land, making DEN one of the largest hosts of solar energy at any airport in the world,” said DIA Senior Vice President of Sustainability Scott Morrissey.

Construction on the first solar array has started, and is estimated to be up and running in the beginning of 2022. Construction on the second array will begin in the first quarter of 2022.