DENVER (KDVR) — If you are an avid traveler, you have probably spent plenty of time in airports whether that’s because of delays, or because you like to arrive early. Before you jet set off to a new destination, it is always a good idea to grab a bite.

Food and Wine asked travelers around the world about airport food and which airport was ranked the best for its cuisine.

Denver International Airport made the list as one of the top airports with the best provisions. Not only was it honored with making the list, but it was also picked as the Editor’s Choice by Food and Wine.

Here is what the editors had to say about their pick:

“Given that the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen has been around for 40 years, F&W editors are intimately acquainted with the Denver International Airport. Even when there are delays [and there are delays], the airport’s dining outlets offer everything you could want from a travel day meal, whether you need to cry over a burrito at Cantina Grill, grab some jerky from a stand-alone kiosk, or reward yourself with a treat from Voodoo Doughnut.”

With more than 50 food and drink options to choose from across three terminals, DIA has another location of some of Colorado’s most beloved restaurants. According to the airport, DIA has a Denver Chophouse, Elway’s, Little Man Ice Cream, Root Down, Shake Shack, Snooze An A.M. Eatery, The Magic Pan, and Wolfgang Puck, among others.

Here are the other 10 airports that made Food and Wine’s list:

San Francisco International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Minnepolis-St. Paul International Airport Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport Portland International Airport Tampa International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Nashville International Airport Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Airport Denver International Airport – Editor’s Choice

The rankings were voted on by Food and Wine readers as part of its Global Tastemakers reader’s choice awards.