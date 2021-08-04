DIA hopes to fill 700+ job openings

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport held a job fair on Wednesday to help fill more than 700 job openings.

It takes a small city of employees to operate one of the busiest airports in the world.

“There are over 30,000 badged employees who run Denver International Airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said DIA spokeswoman Alex Renteria.

As COVID-inspired hiring freezes begin to thaw, workers are needed to come back.

Restaurants, retail, the Westin hotel, TSA, Denver city jobs and even United Airlines, all here to keep ‘em flying.

“Anything you can think of, it’s probably here today,” said Renteria.

Brian Bentley, a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division was one of the people seeing what was available.

“I think this is a fantastic job fair. There are so many job fairs and so many job openings right now,” he said.

Denver resident Michelle McDonald is looking for work to help her family.

“I want to get something, to help my husband, you know get some weight lifted off his shoulders for providing for us,” said McDonald.

Thirty businesses combine for more than 700 jobs, all looking for just one thing: you.