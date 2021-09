DENVER (KDVR) — Checkpoints at Denver International Airport were set up to honor those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks 20 years ago with a wreath and flag, while the entire airport recognized a moment of silence at 6:46 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.

TSA Color Guard presented an American flag while a bagpiper played at a checkpoint in front of passengers coming through the airport.

