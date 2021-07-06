DIA Great Hall project enters phase 2

DENVER (KDVR) — Construction at Denver International Airport is reaching a milestone as the Great Hall starts to come to life. Phase 2 of the project begins Wednesday. The airport is already looking a lot different inside the main Jeppesen Terminal. Meanwhile, new construction walls are creating challenges navigating the airport.

A construction wall will be placed in the main terminal’s northwest corner near Bridge Security starting Wednesday. This will allow workers to build an area for automated security lanes, officials said.

Walking detours are still in place. Navigating around the current inside construction zone— by going outside— forces travelers back inside. Also, when travelers emerge from the concourse train, they will be forced into a bit of a roundabout journey through baggage claim to get to the RTD A-line train.

Phases 1 and 2 are expected to overlap for about five months. This should save the airport $2 million, according to the city.

The new security checkpoint is expected to open in early 2024. Mayor Hancock will officially kick off construction of Phase 2 with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon.