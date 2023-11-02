DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport stopped all flights and trains due to a security incident on Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly involved a person who walked passed security on the A-bridge.

Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department told FOX31 that a person went past security because he already had passed through TSA security once, and assumed it was not needed a second time.

As of 10:48 a.m., the incident was resolved. Flights and trains resumed and the passenger was allowed on their flight. No charges are expected to be filed.