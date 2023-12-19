DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport expects to see an increase in travelers between Dec. 18-26, due to the end-of-year holiday travel period.

This year, over 608,000 passengers are forecasted to travel through Denver’s Transportation Security Administration checkpoints — an 8% increase over last year’s travel numbers.

Nationally, TSA expects to screen more than 2.5 million passengers each day during the period, which is a 6% increase over last year. The busiest day in 2022 was Dec. 29, when TSA says it screened nearly 2.4 million passengers.

DIA expects the busiest days at its facility to be Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.

The busiest days of the holiday season nationally for air travel are projected to be Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 as well as Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29, according to TSA.

During last month’s 12-day Thanksgiving holiday period, TSA screened nearly 30 million passengers, breaking its record for the most passengers in a single day on Nov. 26 with more than 2.9 million passengers.

“We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, in a release. “TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency and the passenger experience.”

DIA is warning passengers to arrive at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time and to be prepared for longer lines.

As a seasonal treat, piano performances are being held in the Great Hall now through Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday carolers will roam the concourses through Dec. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and other holiday musical performances are scheduled in the Great Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22.

TSA also offers tips for folks traveling with holiday gifts or treats. Gifts are recommended to either be packed in gift bags or unwrapped boxes because if the gift triggers an alarm, the item will have to be unwrapped. Solid food items such as fruitcakes can be transported in a carry-on bag. However, liquids should be packed in a checked bag.

Security wait times, parking availability

For real-time security wait times and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

There are three TSA checkpoints at DIA:

South Security Primary checkpoint for standard screening Open 24/7 TSA PreCheck from 4 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. located near Baggage Claim 7 A CLEAR lane is available for standard screening

North Security TSA PreCheck primary checkpoint A CLEAR lane is available for customers with TSA PreCheck Premium/Premier Traveler lane Standard screening is available in a limited capacity

A-Bridge Security Standard passengers only Open from 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. DEN Reserve can also be found at this checkpoint



All of DIA’s parking lots are open, including an additional 2,400 spaces in the East Economy Lot that were completed last month.

Off-site parking lots like the Pikes Peak and Longs Peak shuttle lots are also available. The Pikes Peak shuttle lot will close on Friday, Dec. 22 at 2 a.m. At that same time, the Longs Peak shuttle lot opens. Drivers needing to pick up their cars from the Pikes Peak lot will be able to do so.

Electric vehicle charging is also available at the airport on the first level of the parking garages. There are 36 total stations and no charge is applied for using the stations, but standard garage rates apply.