DIA expected to be very busy this summer, TSA hiring to keep up with demand

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials with the TSA are projecting air travel this summer could reach 2019 volumes, which was one of the busiest years on record.

“Travel volumes at DEN have rapidly increased over the past several months and we anticipate this

trend will continue throughout the summer. TSA Colorado is primed to deliver the most effective

security in the most efficient manner,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau.

The summer travel season ramps up starting Memorial Day weekend and DIA is already approaching 90% of 2019 volumes.

The busiest times at security checkpoints in Denver are 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 2.p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. The busiest days at the airports are Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

TSA continues to practice the “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign which requires all security officers to wear masks and gloves. All airport travelers are also required to wear masks with the federal mandate lasting until September 13, 2021. Security staff will also continue to clean and sanitize surfaces and bins in the security checkpoints.

Here are some additional tips to remember during the summer travel season:

Step 1: Pack Smart

Step 2: Secure items in your carry-on

Step 3: Travel with hand sanitizer

Step 4: Enroll in TSA PreCheck

With increased demand at security checkpoints, TSA is hiring Transportation Security Officers. The position starts at $18.10 an hour with a new hire bonus of $500 upon starting if employed between now and Sept. 30, TSO’s will also receive $500 after one year of service with TSA.

A recruitment event for TSOs will take place June 25 and June 26 in the ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport, 1550 E. 40th Ave. in Denver between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. both days. On-site parking is available for free.

To learn more about the positions and the benefits of working for the TSA, visit TSA.gov/TSO.