DIA delays: North and south security checkpoints closed tonight

DENVER (KDVR)— Expect long lines at Denver International Airport on Wednesday night due to temporary closure of two out of three security checkpoints between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

All departing travelers entering the airport will be directed to the A-Bridge security checkpoint on level 6. The north and south security checkpoints on level 5 will both be closed.

Scheduled maintenance on the trains will be conducted during this time, so all arriving passengers must exit the airport via the A-Bridge walkway.

Signage and employees will be placed to direct passengers during the hours of the detour. A map of the airport is also available on DIA’s website.