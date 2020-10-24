DIA crews prep for weekend snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) – As the season’s first significant snowfall approaches Denver, Denver International Airport is getting ready.

A hub for United, Southwest and Frontier, DIA is the fifth-busiest airport in North America.

“We have been planning and prepping,” said Ron Charles, DIA’s director of field maintenance.

Snow removal at DIA is a year-round activity. Summer months are spent hiring and training crews to deal with snowy days. They are getting their equipment ready as well.

“The snow actually is going to hit Sunday, we are planning on that — the forecast — we are ready to go,” said Charles.

About 150 pieces of equipment are ready to rumble on the airfield at DIA, like the giant “MB-2” snow plow.

“They have a 24-foot blade and a 22-foot broom. We not only clear the snow with the blade, we broom it right down to the surface,” said Charles.

And right now, if the snow doesn’t delay you, the construction will.

“We are widening Peña. Customers have to go all the way to Jackson’s Gap, take the arrows through and come back in,” said Charles.

Remember: snow means slow, so plan accordingly.