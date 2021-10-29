DIA celebrates 6 year CAT-iversary of animal therapy squad

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport is celebrating six years of the Canine Airport Therapy Squad, one of the largest airport therapy pet programs in the country, according to DIA officials.

“Our CATS program gives passengers an opportunity to interact with a therapy dog during their journey through the airport. We welcome you to visit with our CATS when you fly through DEN. Hug them, pet them, and take pictures with them. Our dogs are outfitted in ‘Pet Me; vests and are here to improve your day in a way that only CATS can!” according to the website.

The furry volunteers who help keep passengers calm on stressful travel days with a friendly wag and a selfie opportunity.

Each therapy pet volunteer has a trading card that can be collected by travelers.

Xeli

Bergen

Jazz

Barney

Oreo

Maverick

Leo



Almondine

Toby

Alice

Apollo





Amelia

Aspen



Beatrix







Concourse C we didn't forget about you with our CATS Anniversary! We start the day off with Bergen from 8:30-10:30 a.m., then Oreo from 11a.m. – 1p.m. and Maverick from 1-3 p.m. We can't forget Jazz who is in the Main Terminal from 10a.m. -12 p.m. #DENCATS pic.twitter.com/EVY08ymHhw — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 29, 2021

The program has over 80 dogs, featuring over 47 breeds, and one cat. Eight of the original 28 CATS members are still volunteers in the program.