DIA begins improvements on Peña Boulevard

DENVER (KDVR) — Work started Monday by Denver International Airport (DIA) on a capital improvement project that enhances safety and replaces aging infrastructure on a portion of Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and Jeppesen Terminal.

Crews will close one lane of inbound Peña Boulevard between Jackson Gap Street and 80th Avenue. Construction is expected to take 8 weeks.

According to DIA, this project will:

Improve traffic flow to accommodate current and future growth of the airport

Improve safety for the traveling public by reducing the weaving patterns near the terminal and adding lanes to inbound Peña Boulevard

Improve routes for ground transportation providers and rental car shuttles

Replace aging infrastructure that is over 25 years old

As part of the project, the Return-to-Terminal route, which allows drivers on outbound Peña Boulevard to turn back to the terminal, will be relocated to Jackson Gap Street, about one mile from the current route, according to a release from DIA.

Additionally, two additional lanes of traffic on inbound Peña between Jackson Gap Street and the terminal will be constructed to help reduce congestion and improve safety, capacity and traffic flow.

Tips for passengers, according to DIA:

Allow extra time to arrive at the terminal before your flight

Visit flydenver.com/PenaProject to view traffic impacts

Follow posted speed limits

Be cautious of construction activity and workers

Pay attention to all signage

Avoid distractions while driving

The $30 million project is being completed by Interstate Highway Construction and is expected to be completed in summer 2021.