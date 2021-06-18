HHS Secretary encourages Colorado Latinos, young people to get vaccinated

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stopped by Aurora Friday to encourage Latinos and young people to get vaccinated.

Secretary Becerra is the first Latino in U.S. history to serve as HHS Secretary. He visited a mobile vaccine clinic, one of nine buses that travel Colorado to provide more access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary Becerra’s visit to Denver is part of a larger Biden-Harris administration effort to get an increased majority of all adults in the U.S. vaccinated by July 4. He will be joined by Colorado’s Senators, Democratic Representatives and Governor Jared Polis.

