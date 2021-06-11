Devon Erickson will not testify in STEM School Highlands Ranch trial

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Devon Erickson, the second person charged in the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, said Friday that he will not testify during the trial.

The prosecution rested Thursday with jurors shown dramatic hallway surveillance video from the moment of the shooting and Erickson’s interview with police.

One student, Kendrick Castillo, was killed and eight others were wounded during the May 2019 shooting.

Erickson is facing 46 counts including two first degree murder charges and 31 first degree attempted murder charges. The other student charged, Alec McKinney, pleaded guilty last year. McKinney has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in 40 years.

The trial is scheduled though June 25 in Douglas County District Court in Castle Rock.