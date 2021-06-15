Devon Erickson found guilty of murder in the first degree

DENVER (KDVR) — Update (2:30 p.m.): The jury has announced a verdict of guilty for first degree murder. More decisions are being read now.
Original (1:30 p.m.): After deliberations began Tuesday morning, the jury charged with deciding if Devon Erickson committed murder, among dozens of other charges, has come to a decision.
Erickson is one of two people charged for their involvement in the STEM shooting in May 2019. One person was killed and several others were injured.
Erickson’s co-defendant, Alec McKinney, pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and testified for the prosecution in this trial.
There are 48 total counts against Erickson:
- Murder in the first degree – two counts
- Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree
- Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree – 31 counts
- Second degree arson
- Providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun
- Third degree burglary
- Conspiracy to commit second degree arson
- Theft
- Possession of a weapon on school grounds
- Criminal mischief
- Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
- Conspiracy to commit theft
- Conspiracy to commit third degree burglary
- Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions
- Reckless endangerment
- Crime of violence – two counts