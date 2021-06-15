Devon Erickson found guilty of murder in the first degree

DENVER (KDVR) — Update (2:30 p.m.): The jury has announced a verdict of guilty for first degree murder. More decisions are being read now.

Original (1:30 p.m.): After deliberations began Tuesday morning, the jury charged with deciding if Devon Erickson committed murder, among dozens of other charges, has come to a decision.

Erickson is one of two people charged for their involvement in the STEM shooting in May 2019. One person was killed and several others were injured.

Erickson’s co-defendant, Alec McKinney, pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and testified for the prosecution in this trial.

There are 48 total counts against Erickson:

Murder in the first degree – two counts

Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree – 31 counts

Second degree arson

Providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun

Third degree burglary

Conspiracy to commit second degree arson

Theft

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to commit third degree burglary

Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions

Reckless endangerment

Crime of violence – two counts