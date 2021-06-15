Devon Erickson found guilty of murder in the first degree

DENVER (KDVR) — Update (2:30 p.m.): The jury has announced a verdict of guilty for first degree murder. More decisions are being read now.

Original (1:30 p.m.): After deliberations began Tuesday morning, the jury charged with deciding if Devon Erickson committed murder, among dozens of other charges, has come to a decision.

Erickson is one of two people charged for their involvement in the STEM shooting in May 2019. One person was killed and several others were injured.

Erickson’s co-defendant, Alec McKinney, pleaded guilty to the charges he faced and testified for the prosecution in this trial.

There are 48 total counts against Erickson:

  • Murder in the first degree – two counts
  • Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree
  • Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree – 31 counts
  • Second degree arson
  • Providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun
  • Third degree burglary
  • Conspiracy to commit second degree arson
  • Theft
  • Possession of a weapon on school grounds
  • Criminal mischief
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
  • Conspiracy to commit theft
  • Conspiracy to commit third degree burglary
  • Interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Crime of violence – two counts

