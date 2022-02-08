$3M settlement reached in De’Von Bailey killing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Springs will pay nearly $3 million to the family of De’Von Bailey, whom police shot in the back and killed as he ran away from them in 2019.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved the settlement on Tuesday, according to lawyers representing Bailey’s family.

“Nothing in this nightmare could ever make what happened to my son OK or justifiable,” said Greg Bailey, De’Von’s father. “There is no amount of money that will bring him back. He was running away, and they shot him in the back like an animal. I miss De’Von every day.”

“My heart is broken at the loss of my son, but I am hopeful that the changes in the Colorado Springs Police Department will prevent another family from losing a child,” De’Von’s mother, Delisha Searcy, said.

Along with the settlement, the city has also agreed to changes in its police department:

Police officer training on new use-of-force policies and other practices established under the police accountability laws created through Senate Bill 2020-217 and House Bill 2021-1250

Annual anti-bias training, specifically to disentangle the idea of race from the perception of risk

Intervention programs for officers with a history of use-of-force, internal affairs investigation, pursuit or vehicle collision

Retain all officer personnel fires during an employee’s career, including, but not limited to, any related to discipline, investigation or review

Participation in the United Way Give Campaign

Communication through the Good Neighbor Next Door Program available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Bailey family was represented by attorneys Darold Killmer, Mari Newman and Dan Kay.

Police were responding to reports of an armed robbery and encountered Bailey and another man. Bailey fled from police just as he was about to be searched, and police shot three times in the back and once in the elbow as he ran away.

A grand jury in 2019 found the killing of 19-year-old Bailey justified. His family filed a federal lawsuit in June 2020.