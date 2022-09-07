AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Coffman said a real estate developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.

The structures affected are between 13th and 14th avenues from Alton to Akron streets, and are expected to be gone by the end of the month.

Coffman said Chief Operating Officer of redT Homes of Denver Joe Palomino submitted his plans to remove the existing buildings and build 53 townhomes to him, and hopes to take them to the planning commission before the end of October.

The company’s website says it focuses on a green approach to building.

“Our holistic approach to real estate development is bringing a breath of fresh air to an industry mired in unhealthy and environmentally detrimental practices,” the site reads.

