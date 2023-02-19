DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is warning drivers of a planned closure on northbound Speer Boulevard that will affect travel on Monday.

DOTI crews will close northbound Speer between Lawrence Street and Market Street from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Presidents Day Monday.

According to DOTI, crews will be staging and placing girders for a new bridge that will be constructed on Larimer Street and go over Cherry Creek. The 100-foot-long concrete girders will serve as the bridge’s primary support.

Photos from DOTI show a project rendering of the new bridge that will serve motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is working to build a bridge on Larimer Street over Cherry Creek. This photo is a rendering of that project. (Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The construction will impact those who regularly use Speer Boulevard, and DOTI is urging drivers to plan ahead for an alternative route.

Drivers will be detoured into downtown through Lawrence Street and will continue up to 15th Street before heading down Blake Street and getting back on Speer. Pedestrians utilizing Speer will also be rerouted up Lawrence Street.

Speer Boulevard will be closed on Feb. 20. Here is a detour map on how to get around the closure. (Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

According to DOTI, crews are replacing the 64-year-old bridge and creating a new one that is more accessible. The new bridge will have a two-way protected bikeway, 12-foot-wide sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, public, art and trees.

The project is anticipated to be complete by fall 2023.