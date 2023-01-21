LIMON, Colo. (KDVR) – A tweet published just before 11 a.m. on Saturday by the Colorado Department of Transportation revealed that a large portion of Interstate 70 had been closed.

Additionally, Colorado State Patrol Limon said that all eastbound lanes between Limon and the Kansas border on I-70 have been closed.

Shortly thereafter around 12:25 p.m., the westbound lanes along that same stretch of I-70 were closed.

CDOT said that the specific exit where this closure begins is at US 40.

This is the result of deteriorating road and weather conditions. If you are traveling in this part of the state, you are advised to use alternate routes.

