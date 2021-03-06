Large party causes damage, disturbance around CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police dealt with a large party on 10th and Pennsylvania on the hill on Saturday night.

CU Alert 2: We are asking people to avoid the Hill area until further notice. Boulder Police are responding to a large party in the area of 10th & Pennsylvania. People in the area could be subject to arrest and CU sanctions. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) March 7, 2021

Videos posted on Twitter show a massive crowd yelling and screaming at a Boulder fire truck driving through the area.

The University of Colorado sent this statement to FOX31:

We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property. CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations. Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior.