DENVER (KDVR) — Free fares on the Regional Transportation District might help you save on the commute to work or school, but perhaps you could use it for a cheap thrill or outdoor adventure.

The Zero Fare for Better Air initiative is happening through August as an effort to reduce ground-level ozone by encouraging transit ridership.

With RTD and multiple other transit agencies in the state offering free fares for cleaner air, you can go somewhere fun without the task of parking or the responsibility of driving home.

Union Station

It is an iconic landmark and the hub for light rail travel in Denver. There are restaurants, businesses and bars within the station building, and it’s a short walk to a number of others.

From there, you can get to Coors Field, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Selfie Museum, Commons Park, Wynkoop Brewing Company and more.

This is also where you can find tours through Denver to learn about the city, the art scene and the whiskey scene.

Boulder

RTD offers the Flatiron Flyer. The FF1 route will take you near the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History, Pearl Street Mall, the Museum of Boulder and the stained-glass ceiling at Hotel Boulderado.

The FF1 will also get you near outdoor attractions like the Royal Arch Trail at Chautauqua Park and Mount Sanitas. It’s a 20-plus minute walk from the FF1 stop at Broadway and Baseline Road to the base of the First and Second Flatirons Loop trailhead. And a 25-plus minute walk from the downtown station to the base of one of Boulder’s most popular hikes.

Plus, there are more outdoor attractions that you can get to on RTD.

Outdoor adventures

Take the D line to Carson Nature Center and South Platte Park — it’s a short walk away from the Littleton Mineral Station. There are biking trails, reservoirs, small lakes and man-made rapids on the South Platte River, making for an excellent tubing site.

Cherry Creek State Park is also accessible by taking the H line to the Dayton Station, it will drop you off right on the west side of the reservoir. There are beaches, hiking trails and scenic piers.

You can get to Rocky Mountain National Park on the weekends for less than $3. Get to Union Station and hop on a half-priced Bustang to the park. That’s where the entrance fee is required. After that, you can reserve four seats for $2 on the in-park shuttles to access different trailheads, campgrounds, lakes and gorges.

Iconic Denver landmarks

Several bus lines will get you to Civic Center Station. There are often events at the park on weekends and the area is full of attractions. From there you can take a short walk to the Denver Art Museum, Colorado State Capitol, the Molly Brown House Museum and the big blue bear at the Colorado Convention Center.

From Union Station, you can take the MallRide bus and stroll through the 16th Street Mall – this route is always free.

Also from Union Station, you can take the W line to the Decatur-Federal Station, which is about a 12-minute walk from Casa Bonita. Or, save some time and sweat and transfer to the 16 bus to be dropped off just steps away from the pink palace.

Plan your trip

There is a page on the RTD website where you can plan your trip and get an estimate on how long it will take.

If you have a destination in mind, you can use that page to see what your options are for getting there.

RTD can get you just about anywhere in Denver, and with a little help from other public transportation options that are also discounted in order to help clear the air, the opportunities are just about endless.