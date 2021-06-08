Despite twister threats, people are moving into Colorado’s ‘tornado alley’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday’s tornado was a good reminder that it is not unusual to experience destructive wind in areas east of the Denver metro.

Parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains are known for severe weather. Meanwhile, more and more people are calling Colorado’s “tornado alley” home.

New developments can be seen throughout the area. The growth means Mother Nature has more of a target in Colorado.

In Windsor — specifically where a 2008 tornado caused destruction— new residential neighborhoods dot the swath of land where a tornado carved its path. An estimated $193.5 million was lost in damages in roughly 24,000 auto and homeowner claims, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

Windsor residents who spoke with FOX31 said they are simply not worried about tornadoes. Several residents said hail was a bigger concern.

The National Weather Service keeps track of tornado totals. It released the following map showing tornado totals per county from 1950 through last year.

Source: National Weather Service

Counties on the Eastern Plains see the most tornadoes in Colorado, but those counties are also some of the largest counties area-wise. Weld County is more than 4,017 square miles.