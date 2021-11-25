Despite his own battles, homeless man gives back to the community

DENVER (KDVR) — As many families gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, there are many out there who may not have that luxury — in particular, those experiencing homelessness.

FOX31’s Joshua Short spoke to one homeless man, Mark, about his journey to help others in the same situation, despite going through his own battles.

“I enjoy doing this out here,” Mark said.

“I enjoy helping other people,” he said.

It appears he’s working to make others happy, one meal at a time. He handed out more than 50 meals in the last month.

Kelly Swan is the co-founder of Filling the Void, an organization that feeds and cares for the homeless.

“So we started on the streets back in 2003,” Swan said. He tells FOX31 a local leader with the group met Mark, who was eager to give back to his community.

“I think Mark’s willingness to give back does truly reflect the heart of what we would call a true homeless person, versus a panhandler that’s just always on the take,” Swan said.

But how do you find the will to give when you don’t have the means?

“The thing that we would want viewers to understand is that someone who is homeless has lost more than a home, lost more than a car, lost more than a job or their health or place to stay. What they’ve really lost at the heart of the situation is they’ve lost their dignity,” Swan said.

Anyone interested in working with the group can visit Filling the Void’s website. They have a section about serving and volunteering. There are several ways you can get involved, including here in Denver. Teams hit the streets in Denver on Wednesdays and Saturdays.