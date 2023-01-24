DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday about his experience killing a 200-pound mountain lion that had been “wreaking havoc” in a rural Colorado neighborhood.

Wolfe told Carlson that this wasn’t a hunt he paid for, but that a friend of his asked him if he wanted to come along to kill the mountain lion.

He said the cat was living underneath a woman’s porch.

“[The landowner] said, ‘Hey, we have house cats, and the cats are acting weird, and we were wondering why,'” Wolfe said. “Well, it’s because you have a full-grown, 200-pound, 8-and-a-half-foot mountain lion walking across your front yard.”

The former player said he barely made it through the hike he took tracking the animal, and that by the time he found it, he was at 9,600 feet elevation.

“I was beat up bad,” he told Carlson. “I’m all cut up and scraped up. I was in full-body cramps.”

Wolfe said he was able to take an ethical shot with his bow and arrow before harvesting the mountain lion. He also had Colorado Parks and Wildlife check the animal as required by law, and said it was “completely legal.”

CPW told FOX31 that Wolfe had followed all of the rules for mountain lion hunting in the state.

The former Broncos player said he took the meat from the mountain lion to get it processed.

“I’m going to eat that cat,” he said.

Wolfe told Carlson that despite him following the rules, CPW has received multiple calls to turn him in for the hunt.

“I can’t believe what’s happening to me. I can’t believe that going on a legal hunt, doing something legal, by the book — [CPW has] had 200 calls trying to turn me in like I did something wrong,” Wolfe said.