ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 3-year-old who died after a shooting on Sunday was the daughter of an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The ACSO confirmed the relation Thursday and provided this statement:

Our entire agency is deeply saddened and joins the community in mourning the loss of the Eskam family’s daughter. While Sergeant Eskam has been awarded multiple times during his 17 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office, he is a father and husband first, and the impact of this loss is immeasurable.

Frederick Police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. on May 8 about a shooting in a home located in the 6000 block of 2nd Street. First responders found 3-year-old Avery Elaine Eskam suffering life-threatening injuries and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.