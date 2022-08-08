EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy, woman and suspect are dead after a shooting Sunday.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. when a shooting was reported near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place for the neighborhood in Security-Widefield.

Two deputies with EPSO and one officer from the Fountain Police Department responded to the area. When they arrived, they said they encountered gunfire from John Paz, 33.

Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was shot while the other deputy and an FPD officer returned gunfire until additional officers and deputies arrived on scene. They immediately tried to save Peery’s life, EPSO said.

Around 8 p.m., EPSO said that Peery had been killed in the line of duty.

EPSO said a woman was found dead in the front yard of a home in the area.

Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived at the home and obtained a search warrant.

Once they were inside the home, they found the suspect, Paz, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office will release the cause of death for the deputy, victim and suspect.

EPSO said they believe that Paz killed deputy Peery and the woman found in the front yard of the home, then took his own life.

CSPD will lead the investigation into the shooting.