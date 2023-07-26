DENVER (KDVR) — A Boulder County deputy pleaded guilty to reckless driving after he drove through a red light and crashed into a car during a law enforcement response.

Deputy Daniel Pratt was sentenced to 90 days probation, 40 hours of community service and a maximum fine of $300, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The deputy also had to take a driving class.

“Although Deputy Pratt was speeding to a call for emergency assistance, he drove recklessly and violated the requirements of the Sheriff’s Office by speeding and not slowing at the red light,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Having met with the victims, I know that this crash significantly impacted their health and well-being.”

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.

Pratt was responding to a call for backup at the Boulder County Fair, where fights had broken out, the DA’s office said. He was bound for Longmont on Highway 119 in a marked patrol vehicle when he drove through the intersection at Niwot Road and crashed into an eastbound Prius.

“The investigation by Colorado State Patrol had focused on the speed of the vehicles, the right of way, the red traffic light, the observations of eyewitnesses, the Sheriff’s Office policies for activating lights and sirens, as well as the policy for approaching a red traffic light while running emergent,” the DA’s office said.

Two people in the Prius were transported to the hospital. In court, they described their injuries but did not support any jail time for the deputy, according to the DA’s office.