DENVER (KDVR) — A deputy was shot and a suspect was killed Wednesday night in Adams County.

The scene was near West 81st Avenue and Leona Drive, northwest of Interstate 25 and U.S. 36.

FOX31’s Greg Nieto first arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. where there was a heavy police presence. An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesperson said a deputy was hurt in the shooting but is expected to be OK.

Around 10:15 p.m., deputies were trying to contact a wanted person, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The suspect exited the house with a firearm and there was an exchange of gunfire. One deputy was struck in the extremities and transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office posted on X.

A Thornton Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the area to assist deputies. FOX31 also saw Colorado State Patrol responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.