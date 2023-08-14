DENVER (KDVR) — An Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after being shot by a suspect during a pursuit early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about deputies who were working with the Westminster Police Department to locate a suspect in the area of West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began with a traffic stop at East 88th and Colorado Boulevard. A pursuit began after the traffic stop and the suspect ended the pursuit at West 74th and Federal Boulevard.

That is when the male suspect allegedly shot the deputy. He then fled on foot eastbound on West 74th Avenue. Adams County alerted the community to look out for the suspect as they said he was considered armed and dangerous.

The deputy was shot in the midsection but was protected by their vest. They were being treated as a precaution at a local hospital, but have since been released, said the sheriff’s office.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the office did not fire back at the suspect.

About an hour later, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

Traffic was impacted by the investigation, but all roads have since reopened. However, deputies and detectives will be in the area for some time.