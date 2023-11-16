DENVER (KDVR) — A former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge in the death of Christian Glass, who was shot and killed after calling 911 for help.

Kyle Gould was a sergeant before he was fired in reaction to his indictment — alongside then-Deputy Andrew Buen — in the Boulder 22-year-old’s death. Gould supervised and advised law enforcement about a scene via live stream.

He was facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. Under the plea deal, Gould pleaded guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor of failure to intervene, which can be punishable with up to 364 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, or both.

He was sentenced to two years probation with no jail sentence. In addition, Gould agreed to withdraw his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and not work in law enforcement or security in any jurisdiction.

Glass’ parents still seeking justice

Glass was shot and killed in his car after he called for help when his car broke down in Silver Plume. He told emergency dispatchers he had possible weapons in his car, including knives and a hammer, which his family said he had for an amateur geology trip.

The hour-long encounter was captured on multiple body-worn cameras.

Glass was shot six times by a Clear Creek County deputy in June 2022. According to the video, deputies busted a window of the vehicle, shot him six times with bean bags and used a Taser twice against him, but Glass, showing some signs of paranoia and some incoherence, never left the vehicle.

He can also be seen making a heart with his hands against the window before it is broken.

Body camera video shows Christian Glass, 22, before he was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy.

Gould monitored the situation via live stream from the deputies’ bodyworn cameras and instructed Buen to break the car’s window.

In a statement, Glass’ parents, Sally and Simon, commended the successful prosecution of Gould.

“Most importantly, this result ensures that Mr. Gould is stripped of his Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification and will no longer have the privilege of serving as a law enforcement officer,” the family’s statement read. “The Glass family hopes that the greater law enforcement community learns from this prosecution and makes changes to their policies and cultures to prevent this type of tragedy in the future.

The pair also spoke to FOX31 about the ongoing legal struggles.

“Mr. Gould gets to move on with his life and lucky for him because we are just stuck in this pain,” Sally said. “I’ve been carrying this rock to give forgiveness and we could stick Mr. Gould in jail, but that won’t bring Christian back.”

“Thank the lord for the body camera footage,” Sally said.

Simon Glass echoed her sentiments.

“He doesn’t ever have a position of responsibility again, he will never be in charge when it comes to decision-making, when it comes to the general public,” Simon said. “I think the guilty plea is good: it’s rare for an officer to take a guilty plea and we are pleased about it.”

However, the family is still seeking justice in the prosecution of Buen, who shot Glass.

“He has unconscionably pleaded not guilty to Christian’s murder despite overwhelming evidence of his guilt,” the family’s statement read. “The Glass family’s suffering unfortunately continues as they tirelessly pursue justice for Christian’s murder through Mr. Buen’s criminal prosecution.”

Earlier this year, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office published a review of the incident, concluding that Glass never posed a safety risk to anyone including himself, until officers began to use unnecessary force against him.

Buen has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment.