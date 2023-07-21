DENVER (KDVR) — A Larimer County deputy shot and killed a dog that was attacking a man and left him with serious injuries.

On Thursday, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving near Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street in Fort Collins when he said he noticed a man struggling with a large dog near Buckingham Park.

As the deputy got closer to the scene, he saw that the dog was actively biting the man who was unable to get away.

LCSO said the deputy physically intervened in the dog attack, with several other bystanders attempting to help as well.

The dog was briefly separated from the man, but quickly re-engaged and attacked once again.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy then fired his weapon, striking and killing the dog. He applied a tourniquet to the man before he was taken to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries.

“Given the severity of the victim’s injuries and ongoing attack, quick and decisive action was necessary,” said Lt. Troy Badberg. “Nobody ever wants to end the life of an animal, and our deputy was forced with making a difficult choice to stop further serious harm to the man being mauled.”

LCSO said the man and dog knew each other.