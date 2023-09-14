DENVER (KDVR) — An Adams County deputy was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Federal Boulevard.

On Wednesday just before 3 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving northbound on Federal during a routine patrol.

In the 5800 block of Federal Boulevard in Berkley, an unincorporated part of Adams County, the deputy struck a person in the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy got out of the patrol car and rendered aid to the pedestrian while waiting for medical personnel to respond.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol was called to respond to the scene and assist with the investigation. The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will also be investigating.