DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when his SUV was struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday night.

The deputy was waiting on a tow truck to get a car he was impounding when the suspect driver, Zachary William Shores, 29, from Parker crashed his Chevy 3500 pickup truck into the rear of the deputy’s patrol Tahoe at approximately 10:45 p.m., the department said.

DougCo Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was pulled over on the shoulder of Lincoln Avenue at Havana Street in Lone Tree with his emergency lights on when the crash happened.

DougCo Sheriff’s Office SUV hit by suspected drunk driver (Photo credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The impact pushed the Tahoe into lanes of traffic with Shores and the pickup truck. The deputy was able to get Shores out of the truck and to safety, despite being injured, DougCo Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy and Shores were taken to the hospital and treated. The deputy was released shortly after with minor injuries.

Shores was issued a summons for careless driving resulting in injury, driving under the influence, failure to present evidence of insurance, and open container, the DougCo Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lone Tree Police Department is handling the crash investigation.