EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recently caught a driver going 113 mph on Highway 94, and said the action was something they see a lot.

The driver was slapped with a ticket for speeding and for reckless driving.

“A perfect example of dangerous driving we see in El Paso County on a daily basis,” EPSO said.

A driver convicted of speeding 25 mph or more over the speed limit can face a minimum fine of $150 and 10 days in jail. A charge for reckless driving is added if the driver is going 40 mph over the limit or more.

Traffic deaths of all kinds on the rise in Colorado

In 2022, the state saw 745 traffic deaths, the highest number in decades.

“It’s impossible to think of a community that hasn’t been affected by one of these crashes,” Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard said in January when the data was released.

El Paso County alone saw 83 — the most of any county — with 28% of those being speed-related, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The 745 deaths included a record number of pedestrian and motorcycle traffic fatalities, as well as a 7% rise in impaired driving crashes.

Fatal hit-and-run crashes also saw an increase last year, with 29% more in 2022 than in 2021.