Deputy, citizen attacked by mountain lion in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deputy and citizen were attacked by a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred after the deputy responded to a citizen attack at 2100 River Rim Rd., David Moore of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. The Division of Wildlife was also on scene.

This location is west of the Devil’s Backbone.

The deputy suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. There is currently no word on the citizen’s condition.

The mountain lion was shot and killed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.