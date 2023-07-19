An deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office purchased food for a resident in need (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Deputy with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office went out of his way to buy groceries for a family after realizing that two children were without food.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a 71-year-old woman, Vicki, and her boyfriend. They learned that the argument started because Vicki’s “babies were hungry,” and she is parenting her two great-grandchildren, who are 8 and 10 years old.

She told deputies her boyfriend had cooked and eaten the last two hot dogs and “made them watch him eat,” and that they went without food, ACSO said.

The boyfriend called 911 when the argument escalated, but deputies believed Vicki’s story was more credible and asked the boyfriend to leave.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story.

One of the deputies that responded, Deputy Weiner, said his heart broke for the children. So, he went to Walmart to pick them up food.

In bodycam footage, Weiner is shown unpacking several days worth of food, reassuring Vicki that it was a gift and that he hates “when kids are hungry.”

Vicki was appreciative and encouraged ACSO to share the story and bodycam footage.

“Thank you Deputy Weiner for the kindness, compassion and generosity you showed this family,” ACSO said.