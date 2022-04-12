ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy used his patrol vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70 Monday night.

The Colorado State Patrol reported to the ACSO that there was a driver headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Adams County, east of Aurora.

Adams County deputies responded to the area and noticed dozens of vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong-way driver approached.

“One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harm’s way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit,” the sheriff’s office said.

The impact of the crash pushed both vehicles over 140 feet and into the front a semi that was stopped.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Both the driver and deputy were treated by medical as a precaution, but no major injuries were reported from the incident.

“There is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost,” the sheriff’s office said.