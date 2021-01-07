Deputy, 2 others injured in Arapahoe County crash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy and two other people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near a water main break at Parker Road and East Iliff Avenue before 7 a.m.

The deputy and two people in another vehicle were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says southbound Parker Road, one lane of northbound Parker Road and eastbound Iliff Avenue are open to traffic. Westbound Iliff remains closed at Havana. Alternate routes using Havana to Mississippi are recommended for NB or WB traffic. Closures should remain in effect until 4 pm.

See our live traffic map here.