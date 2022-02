Faustin Havugimana went missing in Centennial, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2022 (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies in Centennial used drones and patrolled on horseback in the search for 59-year-old Faustin Havugimana who they say went missing Friday in Centennial.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said a team was also searching creek beds as they looked for the missing man.

Havugimana was found around 3 p.m. and was “alert but in need of medical care,” according to a tweet.

Authorities didn’t say how they were able to find Havugimana.