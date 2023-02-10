PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 45-year-old man was shot by Park County deputies “following some type of altercation” that began with a traffic stop, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a release Friday.

Police said the suspect was taken to a Denver area hospital, where he is in critical condition. No deputies were hurt during the incident. Two Park County deputies were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

CBI said the incident began as a traffic stop, but the driver sped away and ended up in someone’s home, along with his female passenger.

“The male suspect was found hiding in the home and was shot by Park County deputies following some type of altercation,” the CBI release said. “It should be noted that it is extremely early in the investigation, and details about what led to the shooting are not available at this time.”

CBI said deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Thursday near the town of Bailey on U.S. 285 around 7:50 p.m. The driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser didn’t stop and took off hitting speeds in excess of 100 mph, CBI said. Deputies engaged in a short pursuit but ended it for safety reasons after the driver was reckless and erratic, according to the CBI.

Deputies later found the vehicle abandoned near Grant off U.S. 285 and determined the driver and passenger were in a nearby residence, CBI said.

“It’s believed the suspect indicated to the residents of the home that their vehicle was stuck and were seeking assistance,” the release said.

Deputies contacted the residents and gained access to search the home, where a female was arrested before they found the man and ultimately shot him, according to CBI.

CBI is investigating the shooting along with the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.