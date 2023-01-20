Deputies in Douglas County need help locating this Jeep and four suspects wanted in a month long crime spree. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a crime alert in an effort to find at least four suspects wanted for a month-long crime spree.

Investigators are searching for two men and two women who they believe are responsible for crimes all over the county and adjacent communities.

The suspects are described as:

White or Hispanic man with an average build and black chin hair

White or Hispanic woman with an average build, dark hair and glasses

Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s and heavy set

Hispanic woman in her 30s or 40s and heavy set

The crime spree includes breaking car windows and stealing valuables from inside, breaking into local businesses and stealing merchandise, and even shooting a person in the arm with a BB gun pellet. The suspects have also ripped off catalytic converters.

Investigators have images of the vehicle they believe the suspects are using.

The vehicle is described as:

Jeep Grand Cherokee, probably a 2002 to 2004 model

Dark blue with tinted windows

Has a white sticker in the upper right corner of the back window

Jeep is missing its front bumper and has no plates

If you recognize that vehicle or see it in your neighborhood and have any information on the suspects, please call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500. You can also contact the Major Crimes Tipline at 303-660-7579.